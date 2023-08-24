Open Menu

Kite Flying, Selling Banned Under Section 144

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Kite flying, selling banned under Section 144

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) ::Keeping in view the threats to human life and electricity wires from the sharp chemical threads, used for kite flying, Deputy Commissioner Azmat Ullah Wazir imposed a ban under Section 144 on the sale and flying of kites and chemical threads in the district on Thursday.

A notification said the ban will be enforced immediately and remain imposed for a period of 30 days. The violators of the ban will face legal action under Section 188 of PCR.

The Deputy Commissioner in his order urged the people to refrain from kite flying otherwise legal action would be initiated against the violators.

