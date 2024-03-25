Open Menu

Kite Flying, Selling Prohibited In AJK Division

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division

In response to directives issued by Commissioner, Mirpur Division Shoukat Chaudhry, the district administrations of Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimbher conducted raids on Monday, targeting shops selling kites and strings, including metal strings

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In response to directives issued by Commissioner, Mirpur Division Shoukat Chaudhry, the district administrations of Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimbher conducted raids on Monday, targeting shops selling kites and strings, including metal strings.

A significant quantity of banned kites and related items were confiscated from these establishments.

A spokesman for the Mirpur Division Administration Javed Mallick informed APP that kite flying and selling have been immediately prohibited in all three districts of the Mirpur Division under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr. P.C.).

Violators will face penalties under Section 188 of the AJK Penal Code, as warned by district administrations across the division.

Javed Mallick further disclosed that, on special directives from Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, Extra Assistant Commissioner Syed Kaleem Abbass Shah conducted surprise raids on various kite shops.

A substantial quantity of contraband was seized, and kite sellers and flyers were warned to cease their activities immediately.

The warning emphasized that those found violating the prohibitory orders would face legal consequences without discrimination.

Additionally, the duty magistrate conducted raids on open and residential sites to apprehend kite flyers, who reportedly fled upon sensing the surprise inspections by the magisterial teams.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Criminals All From P

Recent Stories

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

2 minutes ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

2 minutes ago
 Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising ro ..

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

2 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rig ..

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights

9 minutes ago
 Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

8 minutes ago
First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley reme ..

First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered

2 minutes ago
 Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive fiv ..

Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan

8 minutes ago
 Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC

Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immedi ..

Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 People's welfare govt's top priority: Musadik Mali ..

People's welfare govt's top priority: Musadik Malik

2 minutes ago
 Pb Govt committed to provide relief to citizens am ..

Pb Govt committed to provide relief to citizens amid inflation: Jehangir Khanzad ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan