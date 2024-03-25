Kite Flying, Selling Prohibited In AJK Division
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In response to directives issued by Commissioner, Mirpur Division Shoukat Chaudhry, the district administrations of Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimbher conducted raids on Monday, targeting shops selling kites and strings, including metal strings.
A significant quantity of banned kites and related items were confiscated from these establishments.
A spokesman for the Mirpur Division Administration Javed Mallick informed APP that kite flying and selling have been immediately prohibited in all three districts of the Mirpur Division under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr. P.C.).
Violators will face penalties under Section 188 of the AJK Penal Code, as warned by district administrations across the division.
Javed Mallick further disclosed that, on special directives from Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, Extra Assistant Commissioner Syed Kaleem Abbass Shah conducted surprise raids on various kite shops.
A substantial quantity of contraband was seized, and kite sellers and flyers were warned to cease their activities immediately.
The warning emphasized that those found violating the prohibitory orders would face legal consequences without discrimination.
Additionally, the duty magistrate conducted raids on open and residential sites to apprehend kite flyers, who reportedly fled upon sensing the surprise inspections by the magisterial teams.
APP/ahr/378
