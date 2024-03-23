Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

District administration decided to implement zero-tolerance policy to stop kite flying. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer in his message to the citizens said that police and district administration have formed special raiding teams as per directions of Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) District administration decided to implement zero-tolerance policy to stop kite flying. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer in his message to the citizens said that police and district administration have formed special raiding teams as per directions of Punjab government.

Strict legal action has been initiated against the anti- social elements involved in making kites and chemical threads while crackdown is also being started against the kite flying youth.

He request the people of Multan to discourage the kite flying elements and identity them and keep your children away from this bloody game otherwise strict legal action would be taken.

Bloody sports like kite flying have been strictly banned by the Punjab government as innocent lives are lost every year due to this bloody sport carried out by a few elements in the name of entertainment. In a similar incident in Faisalabad, an innocent youth was died by the strings of a bloody kite.