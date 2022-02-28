UrduPoint.com

Kite Flying Violated Despite Ban

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Kite flying violated despite ban

The ban on kite flying is going unnoticed as kites can be seen on the sky in different localities here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The ban on kite flying is going unnoticed as kites can be seen on the sky in different localities here.

The areas are included Banni, Bhabra Bazaar, Asghar Mall Scheme, Jamia Masjid Road, Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Kohati Bazaar, Waris Khan, Iqbal Road, Naz Cinema,Dhoke Elahi bukush , Nadeem colony and Arya Mohallah.

Moreover, sale of kites and strings was also being carried out in different parts of the city.

City Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that ban on kite flying would strictly implemented.

He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.

He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

