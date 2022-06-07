KITE hands-over fire fighting vehicles to Rescue 1122

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project - KITE handed over 4x4 fire-fighting vehicles to rescue 1122 to help and support the efforts in case of any fire in the forests of Galiyat.

According to a press release, Project Director KITE DoT, Tauseef Khalid handed over the vehicles to Director Planning Rescue 1122 Nasir Khan at an official event held in Nathiagali.

The KITE project is working towards its goal of creating resilience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by setting up Rescue 1122 stations in different tourist areas of Ayubia, Thandiani, Kumrat, Gabin Jabba and Kalash, and Kagan.

These stations are built on eco-friendly prefab containers and are equipped with specially designed 4x4 ambulances and fire trucks.