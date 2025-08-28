Kite making unit destroyed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Police unearthed a kite making unit in Iqbal colony area and

seized a huge quantity of kites, here on Sunday.

A police team raided the unit and arrested three people identified

as Sibtain, Muhammad Saleem and Rizwan and recovered four

machines, four bags of raw material, two bags of plastic-'dana',

three bags of plastic roll, etc.

A case has been registered against the accused.