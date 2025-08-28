Kite Making Unit Destroyed
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Police unearthed a kite making unit in Iqbal colony area and
seized a huge quantity of kites, here on Sunday.
A police team raided the unit and arrested three people identified
as Sibtain, Muhammad Saleem and Rizwan and recovered four
machines, four bags of raw material, two bags of plastic-'dana',
three bags of plastic roll, etc.
A case has been registered against the accused.
