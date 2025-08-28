Open Menu

Kite Making Unit Destroyed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Kite making unit destroyed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Police unearthed a kite making unit in Iqbal colony area and

seized a huge quantity of kites, here on Sunday.

A police team raided the unit and arrested three people identified

as Sibtain, Muhammad Saleem and Rizwan and recovered four

machines, four bags of raw material, two bags of plastic-'dana',

three bags of plastic roll, etc.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Recent Stories

PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein follo ..

PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

4 hours ago
 PM vows to resolve flood related issues with natio ..

PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination

21 hours ago
 Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

21 hours ago
 Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

21 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

1 day ago
 Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiw ..

Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan