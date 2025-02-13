Kite Making Unit Unearthed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:03 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The police unearthed a kite making unit in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area and seized a huge quantity of kites, here on Thursday.
A police team raided the unit and arrested three people identified as Shahbaz, Muhammad Ali and Sajid.
Police recovered four machines, four bags of raw material, two bags of plastic-'dana', three bags of plastic roll, etc.
A case has been registered against the accused, who were later sent behind bars.
