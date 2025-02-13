Kite making unit unearthed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The police unearthed a kite making unit in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area and seized a huge quantity of kites, here on Thursday.

A police team raided the unit and arrested three people identified as Shahbaz, Muhammad Ali and Sajid.

Police recovered four machines, four bags of raw material, two bags of plastic-'dana', three bags of plastic roll, etc.

A case has been registered against the accused, who were later sent behind bars.