Kite Making Unit Unearthed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Police unearthed a kite making unit in Tariq Abad and seized a huge quantity of kites here on Saturday.
A police team raided the unit and arrested two people, identified as Shehzad and Aslam.
Police recovered four machines, four bags of raw material, two bags of plastic 'dana' and three bags of plastic roll, etc. A case has been registered against the accused.
