Kite Making Unit Unearthed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Police claimed on Monday to have unearthed a kite

making unit in Tariqabad area and seized a huge

quantity of kites.

The police arrested two persons identified as Naeem

and Waleed and recovered four machines, four bags

of raw material, two bags of plastic-'dana', three bags

of plastic roll, etc.

A case has been registered against the accused.

