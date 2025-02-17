Kite Making Unit Unearthed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Police claimed on Monday to have unearthed a kite
making unit in Tariqabad area and seized a huge
quantity of kites.
The police arrested two persons identified as Naeem
and Waleed and recovered four machines, four bags
of raw material, two bags of plastic-'dana', three bags
of plastic roll, etc.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 2025
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kite making unit unearthed2 minutes ago
-
11 held for power pilfering2 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana-II case adjourned till Feb 272 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets devotees on annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar12 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds 72nd meeting of its Board of Advance Studies and Research12 minutes ago
-
Five held with contraband12 minutes ago
-
Embankment constructed over Indus River inaugurated in Pano Aqil22 minutes ago
-
'A Palette of Dreams' Art Exhibition attracts art lovers22 minutes ago
-
Acclaimed Portuguese journalist Teresa Nicolau visits Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
KP govt to allocate funds for Dera motorway in next fiscal year22 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet reaffirms commitment to restore peace efforts in Kurram32 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks reply on use of Govt vehicles after duty hours32 minutes ago