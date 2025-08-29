Kite-making Unit Unearthed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Police unearthed a kite-making unit in Iqbal Colony area and seized a large quantity of kites, here on Friday.
A police team raided the unit and arrested three people identified as Sibtain, Muhammad Saleem and Rizwan and recovered four machines, four bags of raw material, two bags of plastic-'dana', three bags of plastic roll, etc.
A case has been registered against the accused.
