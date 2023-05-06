UrduPoint.com

Kite Manufacturing Factory Unearthed, 3 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Kite manufacturing factory unearthed, 3 arrested

Civil Lines police have claimed to unearth a kite manufacturing factory and arrested 3 accused besides confiscating heavy material

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Civil Lines police have claimed to unearth a kite manufacturing factory and arrested 3 accused besides confiscating heavy material.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Civil Lines police station Abdul Jabbar on a tip-off conducted raid near Riaz Shahid Chowk and arrested Siddique Ashraf, Umar and his brother Shoaib residents of Madan Pura red handed while manufacturing kites and its flying material including chemically-coated string.

The police also seized more than 250 bundles of string and two machines being used to prepare kite-flying material and locked premises of the factory.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Progress

Recent Stories

Labour rights activists, govt officials express co ..

Labour rights activists, govt officials express concern over poor working condit ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan firm on its principled stance regarding K ..

Pakistan firm on its principled stance regarding Kashmir: Senator Abdul Qadir

1 minute ago
 Nawaz Sharif disqualified on basis of false, basel ..

Nawaz Sharif disqualified on basis of false, baseless allegations: PM

1 minute ago
 Moscow Deems Silence of Int'l Organizations on Ter ..

Moscow Deems Silence of Int'l Organizations on Terrorist Attack on Prilepin Unac ..

1 minute ago
 Monetary dispute claims life

Monetary dispute claims life

13 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensuring cl ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensuring cleanliness in city

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.