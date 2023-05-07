Kite manufacturing factory unearthed, 3 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Civil Lines police have claimed to unearth a kite manufacturing factory and arrested 3 accused besides confiscating heavy material.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Civil Lines police station Abdul Jabbar on a tip-off conducted raid near Riaz Shahid Chowk and arrested Siddique Ashraf, Umar and his brother Shoaib residents of Madan Pura red handed while manufacturing kites and its flying material including chemically-coated string.

The police also seized more than 250 bundles of string and two machines being used to prepare kite-flying material and locked premises of the factory.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.