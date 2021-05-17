UrduPoint.com
Kite Manufacturing Factory Unearthed, One Held

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:05 PM

Qutabpur police have unearthed a kite manufacturing factory and recovered over 27,000 under preparation kites and chemical thread during a raid conducted here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Qutabpur police have unearthed a kite manufacturing factory and recovered over 27,000 under preparation kites and chemical thread during a raid conducted here on Monday.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched a crackdown against kite sellers. The police unearthed a kite manufacturing factory during a raid at Latifabad Colony.

The team recovered over 27,000 under preparation kites, chemical thread, machines and other material from the site.

Police sources said that kite dealer Muhammad Mustaqeem s/o Nasirrudin was also arrested during the raid.

The police team also arrested eight gamblers during the raid and recovered stake money over Rs 28,000 and gambling material from their possession.

Meanwhile, seven other kite sellers have also been arrested by the police with 480 kites and chemical thread.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

