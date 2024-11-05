Open Menu

KITE Organizes Training Session For Project Implementation Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 08:35 PM

KITE organizes training session for project implementation staff

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) on Tuesday initiate a capacity-building training session titled “ESMP Guidelines and Monitoring Checklist, Resettlement Action Plan” to enhance the skills and knowledge of field staff involved in project implementation across both roadside areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) on Tuesday initiate a capacity-building training session titled “ESMP Guidelines and Monitoring Checklist, Resettlement Action Plan” to enhance the skills and knowledge of field staff involved in project implementation across both roadside areas.

The session, held at the PMU C&W, was attended by 18 staff members, including four female participants, fostering an inclusive learning environment. The training was facilitated by Shafqat Ali Khan (Social Development Specialist) and Fazal Rabi (Environmental Expert), who guided participants through essential Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) guidelines, monitoring checklists, and the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP).

Zahid Khan, Project Director (PD), opened the session with a welcoming address, emphasizing the importance of adherence to ESMP and RAP standards to achieve sustainable project outcomes.

The training session also saw the participation of Faaiz Ejaz, E&S Expert from the World Bank Islamabad, who expressed appreciation for the comprehensive approach of the training.

The session successfully provided valuable insights into ESMP implementation and RAP requirements, while the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) component was postponed due to the trainer’s unavailability. Participants found the training highly beneficial, and feedback reflected strong engagement and understanding of the topics covered.

This capacity-building initiative reflects KITE’s commitment to ensuring environmental and social compliance in tourism development projects, equipping field staff with the necessary tools for effective implementation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank From

Recent Stories

Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur

Interest free loan cards distributed in Ali Pur

4 minutes ago
 Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives in Mult ..

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani arrives in Multan

4 minutes ago
 CCP engages Law students on Competition Law at QAU

CCP engages Law students on Competition Law at QAU

4 minutes ago
 8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9

8th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024 opens on Nov 9

39 minutes ago
 Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, rec ..

Police arrest thief involved in house robbery, recover stolen gold jewelry

39 minutes ago
 Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill

Thal Desert Jeep rally set to thrill

40 minutes ago
Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhan ..

Pakistan, Iran FMs stress stronger ties thru enhanced trade, energy cooperation

40 minutes ago
 ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers

ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers

40 minutes ago
 US September trade deficit widest in over two year ..

US September trade deficit widest in over two years

39 minutes ago
 5 illegal arm holders arrested

5 illegal arm holders arrested

39 minutes ago
 Court approves bail of BNP's leaders

Court approves bail of BNP's leaders

39 minutes ago
 Police get physical remand of accuse in murder cas ..

Police get physical remand of accuse in murder case

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan