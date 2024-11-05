KITE Organizes Training Session For Project Implementation Staff
November 05, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) on Tuesday initiate a capacity-building training session titled “ESMP Guidelines and Monitoring Checklist, Resettlement Action Plan” to enhance the skills and knowledge of field staff involved in project implementation across both roadside areas.
The session, held at the PMU C&W, was attended by 18 staff members, including four female participants, fostering an inclusive learning environment. The training was facilitated by Shafqat Ali Khan (Social Development Specialist) and Fazal Rabi (Environmental Expert), who guided participants through essential Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) guidelines, monitoring checklists, and the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP).
Zahid Khan, Project Director (PD), opened the session with a welcoming address, emphasizing the importance of adherence to ESMP and RAP standards to achieve sustainable project outcomes.
The training session also saw the participation of Faaiz Ejaz, E&S Expert from the World Bank Islamabad, who expressed appreciation for the comprehensive approach of the training.
The session successfully provided valuable insights into ESMP implementation and RAP requirements, while the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) component was postponed due to the trainer’s unavailability. Participants found the training highly beneficial, and feedback reflected strong engagement and understanding of the topics covered.
This capacity-building initiative reflects KITE’s commitment to ensuring environmental and social compliance in tourism development projects, equipping field staff with the necessary tools for effective implementation.
