KITE Project, Nestle Pakistan arranges workshop on 'Solid Waste Management, Sustainable Tourism'

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project and Nestl Pakistan organized a one-day capacity-building workshop on solid waste management and sustainable tourism under the travel responsibility to experience eco- tourism in KP (TREK) program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project and Nestl Pakistan organized a one-day capacity-building workshop on solid waste management and sustainable tourism under the travel responsibility to experience eco- tourism in KP (TREK) program.

(TREK) is a collaboration of the KP government's KITE Project, World Bank & Nestl� Pakistan to promote responsible tourism for a waste-free future.

Representatives of Hotels, restaurant associations, hotel staff, tour operators, academia, students and public sector tourism managers participated in the workshop.

Project Director KITE Touseef Khalid, Representatives of the World Bank, Nestle Pakistan and officials of the Department of Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and KITE Project attended the workshop.

The workshop was aimed at creating awareness about solid waste management practices and recycling initiatives undertaken by TREK. The workshop vowed at adopting actions to reduce plastic and other waste and shift to recycling processes.

Addressing the workshop Touseef Khalid said that "TREK is an initiative under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project being implemented in partnership with World Bank Group and Nestl� Pakistan since 2020.