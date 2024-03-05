Kite Seller Among Three Held In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The district police arrested three people including a kite seller recovering kites, strings, drugs and weapons from them in the limits of City police station on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood a team of City police station led by SHO Arslan Khan under the supervision of DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan raided a shop in Chhota Bazaar.
During the raid, the police recovered 280 kites, 95 rolls of strings and other related items from the shop.
The police also arrested shop owner Atiq, a resident of Chaman Chowk.
In another action, the city police arrested accused Samar Gul resident of Tank at a blockade created at Tank Adda and recovered 220 grams of Ice drug from him.
Meanwhile, one Zubair Burki resident of Zafarabad Colony was arrested from near Wildlife office recovering 99 grams of heroin and one pistol along with 16 cartridges from him.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.
