Kite Seller Arrested, 100 Kites Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 08:31 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Sargodha road police have arrested a kite seller and recovered more than 100 kites and other paraphernalia from his possession.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that police team, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Green Town area and nabbed a kite seller Rafiq red-handed while selling kites.
The police recovered more than 100 kites and recovered kites making material from him.
Further investigation was under way, said police