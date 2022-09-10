UrduPoint.com

Kite Seller Arrested, 100 Kites Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Sargodha road police have arrested a kite seller and recovered more than 100 kites and other paraphernalia from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Sargodha road police have arrested a kite seller and recovered more than 100 kites and other paraphernalia from his possession.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that police team, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Green Town area and nabbed a kite seller Rafiq red-handed while selling kites.

The police recovered more than 100 kites and recovered kites making material from him.

Further investigation was under way, said police

