Kite Seller Arrested, 1100 Kites Recovered In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 08:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Police arrested a kite seller and recovered 1100 kites and other paraphernalia from the accused possession here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that on a tip-off, Raza Abad police team conducted raid and nabbed a kite seller Qaisar red-handed while selling kites.

The police had recovered 1100 kites and other paraphernalia from his possession.

Police had arrested the accused and further investigation was under way.

