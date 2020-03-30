Kite seller arrested, 1100 kites recovered in Faisalabad

Police arrested a kite seller and recovered 1100 kites and other paraphernalia from the accused possession here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Police arrested a kite seller and recovered 1100 kites and other paraphernalia from the accused possession here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that on a tip-off, Raza Abad police team conducted raid and nabbed a kite seller Qaisar red-handed while selling kites.

The police had recovered 1100 kites and other paraphernalia from his possession.

Police had arrested the accused and further investigation was under way.