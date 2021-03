LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The City Division police arrested a kite-seller and recovered hundreds of kites and string from him.

DSP Ishtiaq Khan said that the accused Tanveer used to prepare items of kite-flying and sell those on order in the city.

Lahore police registered 1,444 cases under the Kite Flying Act and recovered 33,492 kites and 2,078 strings in this year.