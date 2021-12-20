- Home
Kite-seller Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police have arrested a kite-seller and recovered more than 200 kites from him.
A spokesman said on Monday that the police conducted a raid, nabbed a kite-seller Zaheer Abbas from Malikpur and recovered kites and and other paraphernalia.
