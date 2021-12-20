UrduPoint.com

Kite-seller Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Kite-seller arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police have arrested a kite-seller and recovered more than 200 kites from him.

A spokesman said on Monday that the police conducted a raid, nabbed a kite-seller Zaheer Abbas from Malikpur and recovered kites and and other paraphernalia.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel Friday

11 minutes ago
 England in a spin: Five things we learned from the ..

England in a spin: Five things we learned from the Adelaide Test

40 seconds ago
 Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: n ..

Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: national police

42 seconds ago
 Domestic violence 'almost satanic' says pope

Domestic violence 'almost satanic' says pope

44 seconds ago
 World Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Dav ..

World Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron - Or ..

4 minutes ago
 World class players could be produced by promoting ..

World class players could be produced by promoting sports: Zubair Macha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.