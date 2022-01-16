Kite seller arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Dolphin force has arrested a kite seller and recovered more than 50,000 kites from his possession in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that the Dolphin Jawans checked a suspect personand recovered more than 50,000 kites and other paraphernalia from his possession.

The accused was locked behind bars and further investigation was underway.