Kite Seller Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 10:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Dolphin force has arrested a kite seller and recovered more than 50,000 kites from his possession in the area of Mansoorabad police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that the Dolphin Jawans checked a suspect personand recovered more than 50,000 kites and other paraphernalia from his possession.
The accused was locked behind bars and further investigation was underway.