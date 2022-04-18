Kite seller arrested

The district police, in a crackdown on kite-sellers, arrested a shopkeeper here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on kite-sellers, arrested a shopkeeper here on Monday.

A spokesman said that despite a ban on selling and flying kites, shopkeeper Zulfiqar was found selling kites in Changha area.

The police seized 1,190 kites of different sizes from his shop. The accused was sent behind bars after registering a case against him.