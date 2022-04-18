UrduPoint.com

Kite Seller Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Kite seller arrested

The district police, in a crackdown on kite-sellers, arrested a shopkeeper here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on kite-sellers, arrested a shopkeeper here on Monday.

A spokesman said that despite a ban on selling and flying kites, shopkeeper Zulfiqar was found selling kites in Changha area.

The police seized 1,190 kites of different sizes from his shop. The accused was sent behind bars after registering a case against him.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Rs 12 bln being spent on various development proje ..

Rs 12 bln being spent on various development projects of Islamia University of B ..

4 minutes ago
 Senior US Delegation to Visit Fiji, Papua New Guin ..

Senior US Delegation to Visit Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands This Week ..

4 minutes ago
 Brazilian football standings

Brazilian football standings

4 minutes ago
 DC visits various Ramzan Bazaars in city

DC visits various Ramzan Bazaars in city

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Commiss ..

Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur

7 minutes ago
 KP Govt to continue shelter homes: Mahmood Khan

KP Govt to continue shelter homes: Mahmood Khan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.