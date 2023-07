(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested a kite-seller and recovered kites and other material from him.

According to a police spokesman, Hajipura police arrested Muhammad Shafique for selling kites online. Police seized513 kites of different size from him. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.