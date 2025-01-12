Open Menu

Kite Seller Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Kite seller arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The police arrested a kite-seller during a crackdown in the Sialkot district.

The Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammed Khalid for selling kites. Police also recovered 100 different sized kites and string rolls from his possession.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.

