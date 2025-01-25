Open Menu

Kite-seller Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Kite-seller arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The city police have arrested a kite seller and recovered 110 kites from him.

A spokesman said the accused was identified as Hussnain. Further investigation was under way.

