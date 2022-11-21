Kite seller arrested, 200 kites confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Police arrested a kite seller and confiscated 200 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from his possession in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the police team and said that anti-social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.