Kite Seller Arrested, 200 Kites Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Police arrested a kite seller and confiscated 200 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from his possession in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, police have arrested a kite seller namely Irfan in the Race Course Police Station area and seized 200 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from his custody.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the police team and said that anti-social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

