Kite Seller Arrested, 200 Kites Seized In Faisalabad

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Police on Thursday arrested a kite seller and recovered 200 kites from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a kite seller and recovered 200 kites from his possession.

On a tip-off, Madina town police raided and arrested a shopkeeper Usama Siddique and recovered 200 kites and string rolls from his shop.

A case has been registered against the accused.

