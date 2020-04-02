Kite Seller Arrested, 200 Kites Seized In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a kite seller and recovered 200 kites from his possession.
On a tip-off, Madina town police raided and arrested a shopkeeper Usama Siddique and recovered 200 kites and string rolls from his shop.
A case has been registered against the accused.