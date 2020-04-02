Kite seller arrested, 200 kites seized in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a kite seller and recovered 200 kites from his possession.

On a tip-off, Madina town police raided and arrested a shopkeeper Usama Siddique and recovered 200 kites and string rolls from his shop.

A case has been registered against the accused.