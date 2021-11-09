Kite seller arrested; 75 kites recovered

Police in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 75 kites and three kite flying string rolls from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 75 kites and three kite flying string rolls from his possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police arrested Shoaib Mumtaz and recovered 75 kites with three string rolls from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

He said, police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.