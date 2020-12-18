UrduPoint.com
Kite Seller Arrested In Faisalabad

Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:13 PM

Kite seller arrested in Faisalabad

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested a kite seller and recovered more than 200 kites from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested a kite seller and recovered more than 200 kites from his possession.

Police spokesman said on Friday that police, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Mandanpur and nabbed kite seller Altaf along with 200 kites and other paraphernalia.

The police locked the accused behind bars and started further investigation.

