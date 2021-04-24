Kite-seller arrested in sialkot

The district police arrested a kite-seller here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :-:The district police arrested a kite-seller here on Saturday.

According to sources, Begowala police conducted a raid and arrested Asif for selling kites.

Police also recovered 25 different kites of different size and string rolls from him.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

app/ir