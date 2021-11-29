UrduPoint.com

Kite Seller Arrested In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:22 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A police team of Hajipura police arrested a kite seller from Fatehgarh and recovered 1000 kites and 25 string rolls from his possession.

Police spokesman said on Monday that the raiding team held one kite-seller, who was identified as Attique-ur-Rehman.

A case was registered against him, while further investigation was underway.

