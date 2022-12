FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Jhang bazaar police seized over 100 kites from a kite seller near here on Thursday.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Bohrr chowk and arrested the accused identified as Shehbaz and recovered kites, 5 chemical coated string rolls and otherparaphernalia.

A case has been registered against the accused.