SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Friday a kite seller and recovered 150 kites and kite flying material from his possession in Sialkot district.

Police said on Friday that the Phalora police team conducted raid,arrested kite seller Zohaib and recovered 150 different sized kites and four string roles from his possession.

Police registered case.

