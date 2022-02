SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested a man for selling kites and recovered kites from his possession.

In a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers, Hajipura police arrested Attique Ahmedfrom Alam Chowk for selling kites and seized 500 kites from him.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.