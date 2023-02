SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested one person for selling kites during a crackdown.

Kotli Said Ameer police conducted a raid at Jhai Bazaar and arrested kite-seller Mudassar.

Police also recovered 120 different sized kites from his possession.

The accused was sent behind bars after registration of a case against him.