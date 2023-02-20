- Home
Kite Seller Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested a man for selling kites and recovered 50 kites from his possession.
Kotwali police raided and arrested kite seller Faizan and recovered 50 kites with string spoolsfrom his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
