SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a kite seller and recovered a larger number

of kites from the accused.

According to a police spokesperson, Rangpura police, in a crackdown against kite sellers,

seized 1,007 kites from Muqayat.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.