Open Menu

Kite Seller Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Kite seller held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) District police arrested a kite seller with string rolls.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Kotwali Inspector Muhammad Saddique Bhatti raided Greenwood Street and arrested Kashif with 800 kites and 42 chemical string rolls.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for c ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for children at PITB Day Care Cente ..

27 minutes ago
 SONY x TECNO - is this for real?

SONY x TECNO - is this for real?

29 minutes ago
 PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged e ..

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

4 hours ago
 Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

12 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

18 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan