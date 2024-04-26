Kite Seller Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) District police arrested a kite seller with string rolls.
According to a police spokesman, SHO Kotwali Inspector Muhammad Saddique Bhatti raided Greenwood Street and arrested Kashif with 800 kites and 42 chemical string rolls.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.
