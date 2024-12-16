Open Menu

Kite Seller Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Kite seller held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Police on Monday arrested a kite seller and recovered kites from his possessions.

According to a police spokesperson, Civil Lines police recovered 370 kites and kite-making equipment from the possession of accused Kerubin. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

2 minutes ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

16 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

17 minutes ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

28 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

28 minutes ago
 Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations betwee ..

Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structu ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM

29 minutes ago
 Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off F ..

Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan