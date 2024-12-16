Kite Seller Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Police on Monday arrested a kite seller and recovered kites from his possessions.
According to a police spokesperson, Civil Lines police recovered 370 kites and kite-making equipment from the possession of accused Kerubin. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.
