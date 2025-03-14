Open Menu

Kite Seller Held

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) District police have arrested a kite-seller.

A Kotwali police team conducted a raid in the jurisdiction of Kotwali and had arrested Tahir Mehmood. Police also seized eight different sized kites and 13 chemical string rolls from his possession.

Police had registered a case in this regard.

