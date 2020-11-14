UrduPoint.com
Kite Seller Held, 3,000 Kites Recovered

Sat 14th November 2020 | 04:36 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers arrested a kite seller and recovered 3,000 kites and other material from his possession.

A police spokesman on Saturday said a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer, RA Bazaar police station, conducted raid and nabbed a kite seller namely Abdul Khaliq and recovered 3000 kites, 300 chemical strings and other material from his possession.

The kite seller was involved in illegal business of kites and kite flying string rolls and supplying kites to the people in different areas of the city, the spokesman said.

A case had been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

