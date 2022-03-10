Kite seller held, 800 kites confiscated

Saddar police arrested a kite seller and recovered 800 kites and chemical strings rolls from his possession during a raid conducted here on Thursday

According to police spokesman, kite seller Muhammad Shamshad was arrested by the police. The criminal used to deliver kites at different markets of the city despite strict ban on kite selling and flying.

Case had been registered against the outlaw.