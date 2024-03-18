Kite seller held in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested a kite seller and recovered a number of kites and strings from him here in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesperson, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood a crackdown was continued against kite sellers.

During the crackdown, the Cantt police led by SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused Muhammad Shafiq son of Muhammad Yousaf, a resident of Ahmadabad. Police recovered 205 string rolls and 20 kites from him.

The police registered a case against the arrested accused.