Kite seller held in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Monday arrested a kite seller and recovered kite flying material from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested a kite seller and recovered kite flying material from his possession.

According to a police spokesman here, the Satellite town police team conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and caught a kite seller--Feroz Ahmed. The team confiscated 50 kites, 10 strings rolls etc and registered a case against him under the Kite-flying act.