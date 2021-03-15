UrduPoint.com
Kite Seller Held In Sargodha

Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:55 PM

The police on Monday arrested a kite seller and recovered kite flying material from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested a kite seller and recovered kite flying material from his possession.

According to a police spokesman here, the Satellite town police team conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and caught a kite seller--Feroz Ahmed. The team confiscated 50 kites, 10 strings rolls etc and registered a case against him under the Kite-flying act.

More Stories From Pakistan

