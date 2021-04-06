UrduPoint.com
Kite Seller Held In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:54 PM

Kite seller held in sialkot

District police have arrested a kite seller for selling kites despite violation of ban

SIALKOT, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :District police have arrested a kite seller for selling kites despite violation of ban.

According to details, police team conducted a raid at Awami Road and had arrested kite seller- Shamas.

Police also seized 6,000 kites and 800 string roles from his possession.

Police had registered a case.

