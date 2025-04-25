Open Menu

Kite Seller Held In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:44 PM

Kite seller held in Sialkot

The district police have arrested a kite seller

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The district police have arrested a kite seller.

Hajipura police conducted a raid and arrested Shahzad. The police recovered 150 different sized kites and 10 chemical string rolls from the accused possession. The police have registered a case.

Recent Stories

Kite seller held in Sialkot

Kite seller held in Sialkot

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar

57 seconds ago
 Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons ..

Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered

2 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock ho ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

14 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects eight more meters

SNGPL disconnects eight more meters

7 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points

7 minutes ago
Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practica ..

Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres

7 minutes ago
 AJK President stresses for transparent audit proce ..

AJK President stresses for transparent audit process to bolster public confidenc ..

7 minutes ago
 PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his p ..

PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournamen ..

22 minutes ago
 India to be given befitting response to any misadv ..

India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to registe ..

7 minutes ago
 PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework f ..

PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals

20 minutes ago
 Sargodha University, SCCI join hands for digital m ..

Sargodha University, SCCI join hands for digital media training

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan