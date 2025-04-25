Kite Seller Held In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:44 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The district police have arrested a kite seller.
Hajipura police conducted a raid and arrested Shahzad. The police recovered 150 different sized kites and 10 chemical string rolls from the accused possession. The police have registered a case.
