Kite-seller held with 150 kites in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested a kite seller and recovered 150 kites, string rolls and other flying material from his possession.

According to Urban area police here on Monday,the team conducted raid and caught one kite seller-Muhammad Ali. The police confiscated 150 kites,100 string rolls and other material used for kite flying.

Police registered case under kite-flying act.