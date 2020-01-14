UrduPoint.com
Kite-seller Held With 1,500 Kites In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:32 PM

Kite-seller held with 1,500 kites in Sialkot

Police on Tuesday claimed arrested a kite-seller and recovered 1,500 kites and several rolls of string from him

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : Police on Tuesday claimed arrested a kite-seller and recovered 1,500 kites and several rolls of string from him.

According to sources, Hajipura police station force intercepted one Tayyab near Mubarakpura and recovered 1500 kites. Police have registered a case.

