Kite-seller held with 1,500 kites in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : Police on Tuesday claimed arrested a kite-seller and recovered 1,500 kites and several rolls of string from him.

According to sources, Hajipura police station force intercepted one Tayyab near Mubarakpura and recovered 1500 kites. Police have registered a case.