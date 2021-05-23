UrduPoint.com
Kite Seller Held With Kites, Chemical Thread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Police arrested a kite seller and recovered kites and chemical thread from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Sadar police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Tassaduq Abbas conducted raid at Karam Town Suraj Miani and arrested a kite dealer Muhammad Akmal.

Police recovered 120 kites and chemical thread from his possession.

Police sources said that the criminal was involved in selling kites at different markets. Case has been registered against the criminal.

