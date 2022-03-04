UrduPoint.com

Kite Seller Held With Kites, Chemical Thread

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Jalilabad police arrested a kite seller and recovered kites and chemical thread from his possession during a raid conducted here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Jalilabad police arrested a kite seller and recovered kites and chemical thread from his possession during a raid conducted here on Friday.

According to police sources, kite seller Muhammad Asif was arrested by the police.

The police also recovered 300 kites and chemical thread from his possession. The criminal used to deliver kites at different markets of the city despite strict ban on kite selling and flying.

Case has been registered against the outlaw, police sources added.

>